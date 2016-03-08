Chelsea and Barca target Aleksandr Golovin completes AS Monaco transfer
27 July at 15:44AS Monaco have confirmed they have completed the signing of Chelsea and Barcelona target Aleksandr Golovin from CSKA Moscow on July 27, Sunday.
A statement read on AS Monaco’s official website, “AS Monaco is very pleased to announce the signing of Aleksandr Golovin from CSKA Moscow for 5 years, until June 2023.”
Vadim Vasilyev, AS Monaco Vice President and Chief Executive Officer said, "We are very happy with the arrival of Aleksandr Golovin at AS Monaco. He is a talented young player, very prominent during the World Cup, but we have been following him for a long time.”
“He already has solid experience in Russian first division and internationally. Despite the competition of very large European clubs, Aleksandr has chosen the sporting project of AS Monaco, which will offer him the best conditions to continue his progress. "
Aleksandr Golovin said, "I am very happy to sign at AS Monaco. This is a new adventure for me that I approach with a lot of ambitions. I am now very much looking forward to meeting the staff and my new teammates and to get going"
