Chelsea and Inter target: 'I don't talk with the club about the market'
21 March at 14:00Chelsea, Inter Milan and Napoli target Nicolo Barella has spoken at a press conference ahead of Italy's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Finland and Liechtenstein.
"I feel the responsibility even in Cagliari being at home, I rejoice for the victories and I suffer for the defeats. I always give everything, even when I play with friends. I always commit 100% of myself. Here there are players with more experience that give me a hand and put me in a position to do even better.
"Also in Cagliari I'm playing ahead, probably helping the team with goals is missing. Last year seven, this year one. It is temperamental, everybody takes me back for the admonitions: they put the bad guy's label on me, but I don't feel like it. Sometimes I make faults that I could avoid.
"I don't know, I never talked about the market with the company, I had made the promise to stay in Cagliari the whole season and I kept it. I want salvation now."
