Chelsea and Juve target reveals offers were made but he decided to stay
25 August at 16:30Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa is one of the most wanted players in Serie A; the Viola star has been reportedly linked with moves to Chelsea, Napoli and Juventus – amongst others. Il Corriere della Sera conducted a lengthy interview with Chiesa, in which he revealed offers had been made but he opted to stay in Florence.
“Fiorentina has refused offers of [€70million]: the summer has been peaceful, there were no anxieties related to the market because, in agreement with the company, I had decided that I would stay in Florence. It was the best choice, and knowing that I'm worth so much does not detract from my sleep, nor does it affect my life: prices in recent years have skyrocketed and I simply try not to think about it.”
On Ronaldo? “I played against him last summer in Madrid, he does things that we can only imagine: an alien, Cristiano will help Juventus win, but also Italian football will expand, with him and Ancelotti growing in appeal. I like him, professionalism, take care of everything and train a lot, an example for us young people.”
On the national team? “Mancini is good and I think there are all the conditions to go up the slope and cancel the damn year without World, but for me the Azzurro is only the result of what I can do with Fiorentina.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments