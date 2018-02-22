Chelsea and Juventus player to miss out on Mancini's Italy squad

Former Inter and Manchester City coach Roberto Mancini was appointed as Italy’s new manager earlier in May. His first job in charge will be against Saudi later this month when the two nations face each other in an international friendly as Italy have not qualified for the World Cup in Russia.



​Chelsea signed Emerson Palmieri from AS Roma in the January and the left-back will not make it to Roberto Mancini’s first Italy squad as the defender is currently injured. He is not the only player to miss out from the squad due to injury.



Juventus star midfielder Claudio Marchisio is also injured and will miss the Italy’s friendly fixture against Saudi Arabia. Early in June, they will take on France, which will also be a friendly fixture.



Mancini will not replace Emerson Palmieri and Claudio Marchisio in his squad for Italy as they face Saudi Arabia and France in the international friendly.



