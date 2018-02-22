Chelsea and Napoli in shock €70m swap deal: Marina Granovskaia will have the last word
25 May at 12:30The future of Maurizio Sarri is still up in the air. Talks between the Italian manager and the Premier League giants have deepened in the last few hours (READ HERE) and La Gazzetta dello Sport confirms the Italian manager is one of the leading candidates to replace Conte at Chelsea next season.
Trouble is, Sarri was sacked by Napoli but remains under contract with the azzurri until 2020. His € 8 million release clause expires at the end of the month and Chelsea are thinking about every possible option to take the Italian to South London.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Marina Granovskaia will play a key role in negotiations. The woman in charge of Chelsea, in fact, is determined to hire Sarri to replace Conte but also wants to make an attempt to sign Kalidou Koulibaly.
The Senegal International has hint at Napoli stay but Chelsea are long time admirers of the rock-solid defender and according to La Gazzetta dello Spor Napoli could demand € 70 million plus David Luiz to let both Sarri and Koulibaly take a flight for London and begin a new chapter of their career.
