Rumours that a mass Napoli exodus to Chelsea is about to happen are inaccurate,

​With Maurizio Sarri waiting to move to Chelsea, the talk was that a number of players would follow him.

​Sarri is yet to replace Antonio Conte, as he waits for Chelsea to pay the sum of money Aurelio De Laurentiis is demanding in other to break his contract.

La Repubblica claim, however, that only one man is going to follow Sarri: Jorginho. The midfielder is apparently the object of a 65 million offer from the Pensioners.



The two sides have agreed to a sort of ceasefire, a promise that Chelsea won’t pursue more than that.

This would mean Jose Callejon, Kalidou Koulibaly, Elseid Hysaj all remaining in Naples.

This would allow the Partenopei to keep their core members for next season, which is looking suddenly a lot harder with a certain Cristiano Ronaldo moving to rivals Juventus...