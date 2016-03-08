Chelsea and PSG not giving up on signing Juventus star
08 October at 16:00Alex Sandro is a player who is liked by many teams from the pinnacle of world football, and he especially interested them after a confusing last season, in which the Brazilian did not get as much space as desired. However, there are two clubs that still remain interested in the fullback.
According to Goal.com, Chelsea and PSG are the two clubs who still have the player in their sights and are looking to reinforce their teams with his arrival.
However, it will probably not be easy to convince Juventus to let the player go. After an unconvincing campaign, Alex Sandro is back to being one of the backbones of the club's defence.
The 27-year-old has started all of Juventus' Serie A matches but one and has featured in both Champions League group games for 90 minutes. The former Porto man has so far registered 1 assist this season in all competitions.
