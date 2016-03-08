Chelsea and PSG to battle for Sevilla midfielder in the summer

As has been reported by Estadio Deportivo, Chelsea and PSG are set to do battle for Sevilla midfielder Pablo Sarabia. The Sevilla midfielder/winger is 26-years-old and has been one of the La Liga club's brightest offerings in recent months.Sarabia has a €22m release clause in his current contract; which could mean that he departs Sevilla in the summer, having performed well and defied expectations.Sarabia has scored seven and assisted seven in 21 La Liga games so far this season, proving he is useful in both the build-up and the end product of the Spanish side's goals.Sarabia played for Getafe up until 2016, when he completed a four-year deal to join Sevilla upon Getafe's then-relegation. Sarabia has been capped at international levels up to U21; failing to appear for the first team just yet. However, with his current form, it won't be long before he puts on the Spain shirt at the highest level.

