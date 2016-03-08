Fabio Capello has released a long and interesting interview to La Gazzetta dello Sport to talk about Italian and International football.



The former England coach spoke about Premier League and Serie A and shared his thoughts on Inter midfield target Luka Modric who is expected to meet Florentino Perez today to confirm his desire to join the Meazza hierarchy.



“Real Madrid can’t let Modric leave after Cristiano Ronaldo, I think he will remain in Madrid”, Capello said.



“Right now he is one of the most important champions in the World. Together with Chelsea’s Kante he was the best midfielders of the World Cup. Modric’s tactical development has been outstanding. When I was in charge of England we played against Croatia once and he was playing as left winger. When he was at Tottenham he moved in the middle of the park and at Real Madrid he has become the dynamic regista that we know today.”

