Chelsea and Roma to compete for Lille sporting director Campos
07 April at 16:15According to what has been reported by Goal.com today, Roma have shortlisted Lille sporting director Luis Campos as one of the people they would ideally like to bring in to replace Monchi - who left the club after the dismissal of Eusebio di Francesco as head coach. Monchi has returned to Sevilla, despite reports linking him to both Arsenal and Manchester United.
Roma are interested in Campos after the great work he has done with Lille but will face competition from Chelsea for his services; the Premier League side also interested in having him onboard.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments