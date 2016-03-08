Chelsea and Sarri – a total mismatch

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri’s time at Stamford Bridge is coming to an end as he is linked with numerous jobs in Italy.



Even though Chelsea have maintained publically that they do not want to see the Italian manager leave the club, especially after guiding them to the third place finish in the Premier League which guarantee Champions League football next season, but also helped the team to qualify FA Cup and Europa League finals.



But privately, the London-based club have been reportedly kept looking for his replacements and it is believed that the former Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard is the top contender to replace the 60-year-old.



In the last few days, the Italian media have reported that former Napoli coach is on the wish list of many clubs in the Serie A including Juventus.



However, looking at the size of the club such as Chelsea, it will be absolutely bizarre to see them losing a manager to another club, that too when he has two more years left on his contract.



So what has gone wrong for Sarri at Chelsea? And the answer is nothing much as it is just another case of player power at the club which has a history of showing their managers the door if the players are unhappy with his method.

Not many people would’ve expected Chelsea to do any better than what they have done before the season started given their acquisitions and the business of clubs likes Liverpool and Manchester City did.



However, even after achieving everything which the club would’ve wanted at the beginning of their campaign, Sarri was put under pressure by the club and the players themselves, who leaked news to the media that they are not happy with the style of the Italian.



In the end, Sarri’s departure from Chelsea would be a huge blow to a club who tried to build a playing style which is easy on the eye, but they tried to achieve that in just one season and without providing the backing and the necessary tools.

