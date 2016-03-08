Chelsea and Spurs target claims he always watch Liverpool and ‘three more’ Premier League giants

29 October at 12:00
Federico Chiesa is one of the most exciting wingers in Europe and some of the best clubs in the Old Continent are being linked with signing in him in the future.

In Italy, Juventus and Inter are the most interested clubs in the son of the legendary Parma striker Enrico while in the Premier League Chelsea and Tottenham are willing to secure the service of the Italy International.

Speaking to Sky Sport about a possible transfer in the Premier League, Chiesa said: “It’s an amazing league, with some many big champions. I love their football, pace and intensity are high there. I always watch the games of Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester. The bigger clubs. They run for the whole game and the atmosphere in their stadiums is incredible, everything’s amazing.”

Chiesa, 21, has 12 goals and 16 assists in 82 appearances this season. The Italian winger’s contract expires in 2022 and no release clause is included in  his deal with the Tuscans.
 

