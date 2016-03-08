Chelsea and Tottenham targets sign new Inter deals

Serie A giants Inter Milan have announced the contract extensions of six of their stars.The club confirmed on their official website and social media handles that six of their players- Antonio Candreva, Marcelo Brozovic, Dalbert, Roberto Gagliardini, Joao Miranda and Matias Vecino have penned new deals.

The news comes as a blow to Chelsea, majorly. The Blues were targetting three of the players who have signed new deals. Antonio Candreva, Marcelo Brozovic and Matias Vecino were all linked with the Stamford Bridge based side this past summer.



Vecino had also been linked with Chelsea's arch-rivals Tottenham, who were reportedly after the Uruguayan this past summer.



Calciomercato though, exclusively understand that Brozovic, who too has been linked with Spurs, now has a release clause of 60 million euros in his new deal, after his previous contract had a release clause of 50 million euros.



Both Gagliardini and Dalbert have renewed their deals till the summer of 2023, while Miranda, who was linked with a move back to Brazil, has extended his contract till the summer of 2020.



Kaustubh Pandey (@PandeyKaus)