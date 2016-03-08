Chelsea and West Ham are monitoring the situation of Lazio star Felipe Anderson. The Brazilian winger will meet the club’s chiefs tomorrow in order to decide his future at the club.​According to Sky Sport the player’s agents Kia Joorabchian and Giuliano Bertolucci will meet executives of Lazio tomorrow to discuss the player’s contract extension although there are little chances that the two parties will reach an agreement.​Felipe Anderson, in fact, is tipped to leave the Italian capital with several Premier League clubs interested. Chelsea, West Ham and Leicester have shown interest in the player and Monaco are also monitoring the situation after that they completed the signing of Keita Balde last summer.​Felipe Anderson’s contract expires in 2022 and according to the latest reports in Italy West Ham are ready to launch a € 30 million bid to persuade Lazio to sell the Brazilian in case the two parties will not agree on a contract extension tomorrow.