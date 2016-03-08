Viva as despedidas e a tudo o que elas nos ensinam! — Felipe Anderson (@F_Andersoon) July 1, 2018

Chelsea and West Ham target Felipe Anderson is tipped to leave Lazio in the summer.The Brazilian winger is being in talks with the Hammers but according to La Gazzetta dello Sport Chelsea are still in race to sign him.The Brazilian winger managed four goals and seven assists in 21 appearances in Serie A last season and West Ham have already made an official offer to sign him.At the moment, however, there is no agreement between the Premier League side and Lazio given that Lotito reportedly wants € 48/50 million to sell his star who, however, has made it clear that he will be moving elsewhere in the summer.Felipe Anderson, in fact, dropped a huge social media hint yesterday writing in Portuguese: “Cheer for the farewells and what they teach you”.Chelsea have yet not made any contact to sign the talented winger but according to La Gazzetta dello Sport the Blues could make their move after Sarri’s appointment.