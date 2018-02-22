The Uruguayan has notched an outstanding 38 goals in all competitions this season, and at age 31 could be thinking about his last major contract.

Linked with Chelsea, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid, El Matador seems to be very closely linked to the Parisians, especially since Zlatan Ibrahimovic freed up the centre-forward spot two seasons ago with his move to Manchester United.

The Uruguayan international claims that he signed an extension in the Spring of 2017, one which will keep him there until the summer of 2020.

“I extended my deal with the hope of remaining here,” he told Marca. “I have a good feeling with the city of Paris, its people and the club.”

The Uruguayan has become the Ligue 1 club’s best-ever striker, netting 170 times since he joined in 2013.

“We can improve, change. I think that we need to work on the basis of a good organisation, and a group of human beings.

“There are things that I would personally love to improve for the good of the club and the team, but we’ll see about that at the start of next season.”