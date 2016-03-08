Good luck in your next chapter, mister! Thank you for your hard work that helped us to enjoy a great night in Baku!

Maurizio Sarri has now officially joined Juventus from Chelsea. Sarri had joined Chelsea from Napoli last year as he helped the blues win the Europa league this past season. Cesar Azpilicueta wanted to say farewell to Sarri as the Italian coach now starts a new adventure. Here is what the defender had to say: 'Good luck in your next adventure. Thank you for all of the hard work you put in and for the great win in Baku'. You can view the original post on the matter bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.