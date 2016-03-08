...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

Chelsea, Azpilicueta: 'Sarri? Thanks for the hard work' - pics

16 June at 20:50
Maurizio Sarri has now officially joined Juventus from Chelsea. Sarri had joined Chelsea from Napoli last year as he helped the blues win the Europa league this past season. Cesar Azpilicueta wanted to say farewell to Sarri as the Italian coach now starts a new adventure. Here is what the defender had to say: 'Good luck in your next adventure. Thank you for all of the hard work you put in and for the great win in Baku'. You can view the original post on the matter bellow right here on Calciomercato.com. 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.