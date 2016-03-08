Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri at risk of sacking

According to what has been reported by the Daily Mirror today, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is at serious risk of being removed from his role as head coach of the West London club after he slammed his players for being unmotivated and unimpressive in the match against Arsenal, expressing how difficult it is to try and coach the team.This has led to speculation that the Chelsea dressing room could try and mount a sort-of mutiny against Sarri, with Chelsea's trigger happy upper management not afraid of firing managers a short spell into their tenure. Sarri was signed in the summer from Napoli and, despite a strong start to the season, has dropped off in recent weeks - culminating in the 2-0 defeat by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.The defeat itself would not be cause for dismissal but his comments have garnered so much attention that the Italian's days could be numbered. Chelsea have the second leg of their league cup semi-final on Thursday, where they will look to overturn a 1-0 deficit against a Tottenham side missing two of their best players in Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane.

