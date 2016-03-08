Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri defends new signing Gonzalo Higuain

Ahead of Chelsea's clash with Huddersfield in the Premier League at the weekend, Blues boss Maurizio Sarri spoke about new signing Gonzalo Higuain at his press conference. Defending his goalless start to his Chelsea career and pinning it down to fitness problems:"He is still not at top fitness and it shows, coming back from injury last month and the market meant he did not train well. He has to find his best condition."Higuain signed for Chelsea on loan from Juventus until the end of season, with certain performance based objectives allowing Chelsea to extend the loan by a further season. Chelsea can also purchase Higuain for a fee during his stay. The Argentine forward spent an ill-fated and inconsistent spell with AC Milan, marred by the team's struggles on and off the pitch, as well as suspension and injury.

