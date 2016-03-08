Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri trolls journalist: 'You work sometimes?'

11 April at 15:35
Chelsea boss Maurizio isn't just beginning to show his real self on the pitch but he is also starting to be himself off it.

Ahead of the Blues' UEFA Europa League clash against Slavia Prague, Sarri was attending the press conference in which he asked one of the journalists how he was.



The journalist, who is named Andy, replied: "Tired, Maurizio, tired. Long day" to which Sarri said: "Tired, eh? You work sometimes?"

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.