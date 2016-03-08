Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri trolls journalist: 'You work sometimes?'

Chelsea boss Maurizio isn't just beginning to show his real self on the pitch but he is also starting to be himself off it.



Ahead of the Blues' UEFA Europa League clash against Slavia Prague, Sarri was attending the press conference in which he asked one of the journalists how he was.







The journalist, who is named Andy, replied: "Tired, Maurizio, tired. Long day" to which Sarri said: "Tired, eh? You work sometimes?"