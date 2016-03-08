Chelsea, Caballero praises Higuain

Chelsea announced the signing of Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain on loan last week, with the Argentine forward cutting short his spell with AC Milan to move to London and join up with former coach Maurizio Sarri in the west of the city.Speaking to Goal.com about their new man, Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero, also an international teammate of Higuain, spoke:"He trained well in these days, I think our teammates have to know him better a little bit first. Sarri knows him very well, and so do I, too. We can do great things with him, he can do everything, he's happy to be here."Higuain failed to score in his Chelsea debut against Sheffield Wednesday, despite Willian offering him the chance to take a penalty and grab his first goal for the club. Higuain joins a large number of friends at Chelsea, with all eyes on the chemistry that redevelops between him and Jorginho, the two excelling together for Napoli when they played for the Naples club under Sarri.

