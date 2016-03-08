Chelsea: Can Sarri turn Morata from zero to hero?

Alvaro Morata has had a somewhat unusual career. Starting in the youth ranks at Atletico Madrid, Morata soon became known at the club’s fierce city rivals, Real Madrid.Morata spent six years at Madrid between 2008 and 2014, coming up through the youth system,– when Madrid exercised their buy-back clause and repurchased the Spaniard.Morata then moved to Chelsea in the summer of 2017, for a figure of aroundThis season so far, Morata has scored 3 in 9 in the Premier League and 1 in 2 in Europa League.Chelsea are flying high, with seven wins and three draws from their first ten games of the season. Sarri’s side have scored 24 goals yet Morata hasn’t showed much sign of improvement. It is now down to Sarri to try and turn Morata from zero to hero.Sarri has shown a talent in the past for getting the best out of his forwards –Morata first needs to gain confidence and the belief in himself; the rest should follow suit as he is undeniably a player with a lot of talent.Bought twice by Real Madrid, Morata is, with the forward having a language barrier to overcome and a new environment. However, with little improvement, how long will it be before time is up for Morata at Chelsea.