LIVE: Chelsea 0-0 Cardiff
15 September at 15:55Chelsea will be looking to make it five wins from five under new head coach Maurizio Sarri when they host Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon. The newly promoted Welsh side have so far struggled, drawing two and losing two of their first four games – still looking for their first three points back in the Premier League.
Chelsea will be favourites for this clash, having not lost at home since a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at the start of April. Chelsea replaced Antonio Conte with Maurizio Sarri over the summer, with Sarri bringing Italian-Brazilian midfielder Jorginho with him from Naples to London. Chelsea have picked up good victories over the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle and Bournemouth whilst Cardiff were unlucky to lose 3-2 to Arsenal and drew 0-0 with the likes of Huddersfield and Newcastle.
Cardiff returned to the Premier League this season but only won two of 19 away games last time they were in the Premier League. Similarly, they scored just 12 goals away from home last time and are yet to score a goal away from home in 2 away matches this season.
Line-ups:
TBC
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments