Chelsea, concrete interest in Juve’s target Sancho
12 December at 10:35English Premier League outfit Chelsea are interested in signing German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund’s highly-rated winger Jadon Sancho, as per fichajes.net cited by Calciomercato.com.
The England international is one of the hottest young property in the world of football and has been attracting interest from number of top European clubs in the recent past including the likes of Italian Serie A giants Juventus and English Premier League outfit Manchester United.
As per the latest report, Chelsea are interested in signing the winger after seeing their transfer ban lifted and are looking to make a move for him in the mid-season transfer window.
The 19-year-old has been at Dortmund since the summer of 2017 when he moved from Premier League outfit Manchester City’s U18 team for a reported transfer fee €7.84 million.
Since then, Sancho has represented his current club in 76 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 24 goals along with providing 34 assists.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments