Chelsea, Conte: 'I proved to everyone that I am a winner...'

Chelsea beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final thanks to a Eden Hazard goal. Was this Antonio Conte's last game with the blues? This remains to be determined. The Italian boss spoke to Fox Sports after the game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" To win in England isn't easy. To win the league title plus the FA Cup in two years against teams like City, United, Liverpool and Arsenal isn't easy to do. We won today because we worked hard and believed in ourselves. Rumors? Well there are always a ton of chatter when you are in a big club like Chelsea, the important thing is to stay focused on the job. I am very happy for the fans and the players as everyone has always been behind me. United at this moment in time were superior to us but we still gave it our all and we won. Future? I have been clear for some time now. I still have a contract here with the blues and I want to respect my contract. I proved to everyone that I am a real winner indeed...".