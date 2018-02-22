According to the British tabloid, the Blues have decided to pay the manager’s salary for the next season but the club’s chiefs are not intentioned to confirm the Italian in charge of the team for the 2018/19 campaign.Chelsea and Conte’s season did not start in the best way ever despite the Premier League title win achieved in the previous campaign.The Italian tactician, in fact, entered into a collision course with the club over the last summer transfer campaign.Conte expected Chelsea to sign players like Alex Sandro and Virgil van Dijk who have never joined the club.The Blues failed to qualify for the Champions League but ‘saved’ their season last week-end when they beat Manchester United at Wembley to win the FA Cup.Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is the leading candidate to take over at Chelsea after Conte’s sacking.