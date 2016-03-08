Chelsea could help Juventus in signing Bundesliga star
25 June at 11:40Bayer Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has now emerged as a target for Juventus in the ongoing summer transfer window.
The Poland international star has already changed his agent and the agent has publicly that Robert Lewandowski wants to leave the Bundesliga league winners in the summer transfer window.
As per the information gathered by Il Corriere dello Sport, Robert Lewandowski is an idea that always alive at Juventus. The cost involved including transfer fee and the striker’s salary is a lot, but Juventus are admirer of the Bayern Munich striker.
For that to happen, the Turin club will need a help of Chelsea as they are after Gonzalo Hiuain. If the English Premier League club ends up signing the former Real Madird striker, then that will free up the space for the arrival of a new striker, which could be Robert Lewandowski.
Marotta, Paratici and Allegri believe the addition of the Bayern Muncih star can help Juventus raise the level of the club.
