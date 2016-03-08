Chelsea could make offer for AC Milan winger
16 July at 11:30Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri reportedly wants to sign former Liverpool player and current AC Milan star Suso.
The Spaniard has become one of the rossoneri's most important players over the last two seasons, but rumors have linked him with a move to Tottenham and Inter Milan, with AC Milan's financial situation in tatters.
Tuttosport report that Sarri is ready to make an offer for Suso this summer, which will rule out Milan's chances of landing Jose Callejon from Napoli.
