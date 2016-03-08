Chelsea could move for Roma sporting director
16 August at 14:35Roma sporting director Monchi is reportedly being eyed by Chelsea as a candidate for the their vacant Sporting Director role.
Monchi arrived at Roma last summer after a highly successful spell as the sporting director of Sevilla. As the giallorossi sporting director, Monchi has made shrewd signings and has already helped the club sign over 10 players this summer, with Steven N'Zonzi being the latest addition.
The Telegraph report that Monchi is being eyed by Chelsea as their next sporting director and they could approach the Spaniard soon.
Manchester United have also been linked with Monchi as they are currently looking for someone who can take up the role of their first ever sporting director after a disappointing summer transfer window.
Ever since Michael Emenalo resigned as the Blues' sporting director last season, Chelsea are without someone who can take up the post. They feel that Monchi is their man.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
