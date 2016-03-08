Chelsea could offer Juventus Italian defender in Higuain deal

15 January at 13:00
Emerson Palmieri has been, in recent hours, confirmed as a target of Juventus - who wish to bring the Ital-Brazilian full-back back to Italy - after he initially joined Chelsea from AS Roma.

According to what has been reported by SportItalia, Juventus are thought to want Emerson Palmieri included in a deal including sending Gonzalo Higuain to Chelsea. Higuain is currently on loan at AC Milan but has told the Rossoneri management that he wishes to leave and therefore the club have to decide whether to cancel the loan and let him return to Juventus, or pay off the rest of his amount themselves, only to then sell on to Chelsea.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
Roma

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.