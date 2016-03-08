Chelsea could offer Juventus Italian defender in Higuain deal
15 January at 13:00Emerson Palmieri has been, in recent hours, confirmed as a target of Juventus - who wish to bring the Ital-Brazilian full-back back to Italy - after he initially joined Chelsea from AS Roma.
According to what has been reported by SportItalia, Juventus are thought to want Emerson Palmieri included in a deal including sending Gonzalo Higuain to Chelsea. Higuain is currently on loan at AC Milan but has told the Rossoneri management that he wishes to leave and therefore the club have to decide whether to cancel the loan and let him return to Juventus, or pay off the rest of his amount themselves, only to then sell on to Chelsea.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments