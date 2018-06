Reports from SportItalia say that Chelsea have made an offer to sign AS Roma defender Kostas Manolas.Manolas has become one of the Serie A's most consistent defenders in the Serie A and his performances for the club have attracted interest from a host of clubs across Europe. Manolas appeared 29 times in the Serie A for the club this past season, scoring twice.SportItalia say that Chelsea have a 44 million euros offer for Manolas and want to make a central defensive partnership of Antonio Rudiger and Manolas.The Greek defender was on the verge of leaving last summer but ended us signing a contract which also has a 39 million euros release clause. And while Roma can't refuse the 44 million euros offer from Chelsea, the defender can reject it and stay at the Stadio Olimpico this summer.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)