Chelsea could pay release clause to sign Roma star defender
16 June at 10:45Reports from SportItalia say that Chelsea have made an offer to sign AS Roma defender Kostas Manolas.
Manolas has become one of the Serie A's most consistent defenders in the Serie A and his performances for the club have attracted interest from a host of clubs across Europe. Manolas appeared 29 times in the Serie A for the club this past season, scoring twice.
SportItalia say that Chelsea have a 44 million euros offer for Manolas and want to make a central defensive partnership of Antonio Rudiger and Manolas.
The Greek defender was on the verge of leaving last summer but ended us signing a contract which also has a 39 million euros release clause. And while Roma can't refuse the 44 million euros offer from Chelsea, the defender can reject it and stay at the Stadio Olimpico this summer.
