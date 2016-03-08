Chelsea could sign unhappy Real Madrid star in Courtois swap deal
07 August at 16:35Premier League giants Chelsea could secure the services of Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic in what could be a swal deal involving Thibaut Courtois.
Kovacic has made attempts to force through a move away from Real Madrid after he stayed away from the club's training yesterday. Marca have also reported that he is close to sealing a loan move to Chelsea.
Italian outlet Il Sole 24 Ore state that while Kovacic could well leave for Chelsea, it could come at the cost of the Blues allowing Thibaut Courtois join the Santiago Bernabeu based side in a possible swap deal.
The English transfer window ends on Friday, but the English can sell players till the 31st of August but can't sign players. While Courtois is desperate to leave Chelsea, with his contract set to expire next summer, Chelsea will find it tough to get a replacement for the Belgian.
But a move away from Chelsea for Courtois could mean that Chelsea end up signing Mateo Kovacic, who too is desperate to leave Madrid.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
