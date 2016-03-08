Chelsea could turn to Donnarumma as Alisson bid fails
30 June at 10:25Premier League giants could reportedly look to sign AC Milan Gianluigi Donnarumma, after their approach for Alisson was rejected by Roma.
Donnarumma's future at the rossoneri has been in doubt for quite sometime now, with Mino Raiola desperate for him to leave. The player hasn't received any offers yet, with Milan too waiting on his situation.
Corriere dello Sport report that Chelsea could turn to Donnarumma this summer, after their approach for Alisson was rejected.
The Blues made an offer of 60 million euros for the Brazilian, but they could now use the same money to sign Donnarumma.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
