Chelsea-Crystal Palace 3-1, ratings: Morata scores as Sarri responds to City win

Solid win for Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea that takes the three points at Stamford Bridge against Crystal Palace thanks to a 3-1 win.



Alvaro Morata claimed the spotlight with a brace and the other goal-scorer for Chelsea was the Spaniard’s compatriot Pedro. Safe to say Spanish players had quite an impact on today’s Chelsea win as Marcos Alonso provided the assist for Pedro’s final goal.



Eden Hazard played the final 30 minutes and fortuitously helped the Blues to take the lead back seconds after making his stage entrance. The Belgian took the free-kick that Morata pushed in in the 65th minute but the former Juventus star was rather more helped by a couple of misses by Palace’s defenders than from the ball crossed from his right.



Is it the result that counts, however, and Morata was there when it was most needed. Pedro closed the game a few minutes later.



Premier League table after today’s games:





Lorenzo Bettoni