

Chelsea have lost two of their last three Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace (W1), as many as they had in their first 15 against them in the competition (W11 D2 L2).



Crystal Palace have won two of their last three away league games against Chelsea (L1), more than they had in their previous 18 combined at Stamford Bridge (W1 D8 L9).



None of the last 14 Premier League meetings between Chelsea and Crystal Palace have finished as a draw, with Chelsea winning 10 to the Eagles’ four.



Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is unbeaten in his first 10 Premier League games as a manager (W7 D3 L0) – only one manager has had a longer unbeaten start, with Frank Clark managing 11 without defeat with Nottingham Forest in 1994.



Four of Chelsea’s last eight Premier League goals have been scored by English players (three Barkley, one Loftus-Cheek) – excluding own-goals, prior to this run just four of their previous 100 goals were scored by Englishmen.



Crystal Palace – 2-0 winners at Fulham in August – haven’t won two away Premier League London derbies in a single campaign since the 1997-98 season, when they won at Wimbledon and Spurs.



