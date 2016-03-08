Chelsea have been after Maurizio Sarri for over a month now but still, the blues are having a hard time to convince Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis to let him leave the club. Let's not forget that Napoli have already hired Carlo Ancelotti as their new head coach as they currently have two coaches under contract. Chelsea would like to get Sarri and release Antonio Conte from his contract with the club but they can't do so yet since Sarri's move hasn't happened to date.An interesting event occured today during Chelsea's pre-season training as Conte was said to be present (alongside his staff) but there are no pictures to prove it on the blues website. Chelsea posted a ton of pictures of the training session but not one of Conte. It's clear that they want to let him go but they first have to wait for a deal to be complete for Sarri. According to Calciomercato.it, it seems like a deal should be done "early next week". Chelsea fans are hoping that this saga can soon end...