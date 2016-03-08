Chelsea, David Luiz: 'Sarri a great man and coach. I hope he stays, but...'

29 May at 23:45
Chelsea defender David Luiz spoke to Sky Sport after his team's victory over Arsenal in the Europa League final.

"This is another title won in Europe. Many coaches have believed in me here in Europe, Sarri was one of them. He is a great person and coach and he deserves it. We would be happy to have him with us next season, he did a great job," he said.

But I don't know. I've heard so many rumours these days. Now it is the time to talk about this title. I congratulate Arsenal, who had a great campaign but we deserved it more," Luiz added.

