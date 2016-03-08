Chelsea dealt blow as Allegri announces sabbatical year
13 June at 21:15After five years of coaching at Juventus, Max Allegri has decided to take a break. In fact, he will not be the manager of a team next season, as he revealed in a recent interview, despite links with the likes of Milan and Chelsea.
"I will stay for a year because I have to get back my private life, to find my family, children and friends after so many years. These last 16 years have been in a centrifuge. I will give my family, children and friends some affection. This year, I will need this in order to recharge my batteries for the next season," he concluded.
These are the words of the now former Juventus coach, making it clear that a break is needed not just for his career, but also for his personal life. In many ways, it was expected, given how rumours about his future have slowed down as of late, while they haven't really progressed since the start.
Go to comments