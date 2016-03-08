Chelsea dealt transfer blow as Rugani set to sign new Juve contract: the details

Daniele Rugani, who's been on Chelsea's radar for quite some time, is set to receive a contract renewal at Juventus, as had been promised by the club.

In fact, the Bianconeri are now planning to put this promise into action, as an extension offers has been put on the table: a deal until 2023 worth €3m plus bonuses. Quite a salary boost, considering he earns €1.7m plus bonuses as of now.

This should, therefore, be the fourth renewal of the season, after those signed by Khedira, Pjanic and Alex Sandro. It will not be the last, and the next one could be Bentancur, while Juventus continue to deal with Boca Juniors to cancel the 50% clause on any future sale.

For the future, Juventus would like to keep Rugani, as a sale is not in their plans at the time being. However, given the links with Genoa's Romero, Rugani might request a transfer himself.