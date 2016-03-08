Chelsea defender announces January exit
24 September at 21:40Chelsea's Gary Cahill spoke about his future to the Daily Mirror (via Calciomercato.com), here is what he had to say on the matter:
"Future? I don't really want to talk about this but I will probably have to leave the club in January. The team is doing well which is what counts. Even so, it is a difficult spot for me after doing well for 6-7 years. Sometimes you have to make difficult decisions so let's see...".
For more news, you can visit Calciomercato.com. You can also click on our gallery section to view some of our best Gary Cahill-Chelsea pictures bellow.
Go to comments