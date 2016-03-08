Chelsea defender drops Juventus transfer hint

12 June at 14:45
Chelsea defender Emerson has spoken to the press, after Italy's 2-1 win against Bosnia yesterday evening; in which he discussed Maurizio Sarri's reported switch from Chelsea to Juventus and the rumours linking himself to follow in Sarri's footsteps and join the Italian in Turin.

"Sarri to Juve? Ask Chelsea or Juve. I have a contract with Chelsea and I'm happy, especially after the we Europa League won. Anyway, I haven't been told anything.

"Allianz Stadium my new home? They all say so, but I am calm; I work hard and I try not to think about these things."

Rumours in the Italian press over the past week have suggested that Emerson could be included in the deal to bring Sarri to the Allianz; allowing Juventus to soften the compensation blow in a similar way to how Chelsea signed Jorginho and Sarri simultaneously from Napoli last summer.

