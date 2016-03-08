Reports from England suggest that Serie A giants Napoli are looking at making a summer move to sign Chelsea defender David Luiz.The Brazilian defender rejoined Chelsea from Paris Saint-Germain for a fee of 36 million euros in the summer of 2016. He helped the Blues win the Premier League title in the 2016-17 season, but fell out of favor last season. He made 17 appearances in all competitions last season.The Mirror in England report that David Luiz is one Napoli's radar, with the partenopei set to make an offer this summer.The defender has already rejected an offer from Porto this summer because he joined Chelsea initially from Porto's fierce rivals Benfica.Napoli could make a move for West Ham's Angelo Ogbonna, if a move for Luiz doesn't work out.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)