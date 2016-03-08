Chelsea defender opens door to Serie A return
10 May at 16:30Emerson Palmieri, Chelsea's left-back, spoke about Juventus last night after winning the penalty shoot-out against Frankfurt, taking his side to the final of Europa League (where they will face Arsenal).
"In Italy there are great teams, last year Napoli came close to Juve. Inter are getting closer, but Juve have always proved to be the best. It is difficult to beat them, they always want to win everything and for eight years they have been the number one team," he stated.
Last summer, he was continuously linked with a move to the Bianconeri, as it seemed for a moment that Alex Sandro would leave the club. However, Emerson ended up joining Sarri at Chelsea instead and has done well for the Blues as of late.
This time around, though, he's still linked with a transfer. In Italy, the likes of Milan and Juventus have shown interest, though Chelsea would like to keep the player due to their transfer ban.
