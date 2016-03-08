Chelsea defender sends transfer message to Juventus

11 April at 22:25
In the last transfer window, among the profiles probed by Juventus to solve the sudden emergency in defence, Andreas Christensen was included.

In fact, the Bianconeri's sporting director Fabio Paratici saw the player as a potential low-cost solution, but Chelsea never gave their go-ahead for a loan move. Today, Christensen himself has expressed his willingness to remain in London, despite the limited playing time given to him by Maurizio Sarri.

"I have a long contract and I'm still proud of being a Chelsea player. It's been almost seven years and nothing has changed for me, I still consider myself a Chelsea player and I hope that I will continue to be," he told Sky Sports.

It remains to be seen if Juventus will consider the Danish defender once again this summer, though it's certain that they will be looking for a centre-back.

