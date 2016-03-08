Chelsea defender too expensive: Lazio pounce on Sporting star

Serie A giants Lazio are already preparing an alternative to Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta, who they consider to be too expensive for them to sign this month.It is believed that Chelsea want a fee of 18 million euros for the Italian international Zappacosta, with the Blues willing to allow the player to join the biancocelesti on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy him permanently next summer.Lazio feel its too much and Corriere dello Sport state that they are eyeing Sporting Lisbon defender Stefan Ristoviski as an alternative.