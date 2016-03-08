Chelsea defender unhappy, January exit possible

Andreas Christensen can leave Chelsea, this is the indication given by his father-agent Sten to the Danish TV TV3 Sport: "If his situation doesn’t change before Christmas, we will have to talk to Chelsea and say 'ok, what do we do?' I don’t think about another loan: or Chelsea, or we will have to find another club. A loan would not be the best solution for him, too many Chelsea players have gone on loan when they didn’t have to, and Andreas won’t get caught up in this. I think we will try to move Andreas if nothing happens before Christmas, if he does not play, but I'm not sure that Chelsea will let him go, it could be a problem because Chelsea is a fantastic club and Andreas loves London, but he's not happy". The Danish defender was also followed by Inter recently.



In this season, Christensen has played only 2 matches in Europa League and one in English Football League Cup, still waiting to play his first match in Premier League.



