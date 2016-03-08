Chelsea: Di Matteo comments on Sarri, Granovskaia and Emre Can’s Juve move
22 June at 11:40Former Chelsea boss Roberto Di Matteo talked to Sky Sport to share his thoughts on the possible appointment of Maurizio Sarri.
“I think he will find a group of players who know how to win”, the former Lazio star said.
“They are winners but Sarri may need to change their mentality as they have been working with another tactical system over the last two years.”
Talking about the club’s organization, Di Matteo said: “Marina Granovskaia is not as terrible as everybody says. She is the right hand woman of Abramovic, she manages the club. She is not a problem, it’s the whole organization of the club that is of a certain type.”
As for Emre Can’s Juventus move, Di Matteo said: “He is a good signing but I think he must score more goals. Can is a complete midfielder but I think he can do more in terms of goals.”
GALLERY: Chelsea targets in Serie A
Go to comments