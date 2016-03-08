Chelsea director reveals Sarri's flaw
31 August at 18:30According to Chelsea's director David Barnard, there is heavy criticism towards Maurizio Sarri towards his smoking, which was revealed at the Europa League event earlier today.
"The heaviest criticism he's got so far is his because of his smoking, not his tactics. Everybody is happy about Sarri, he's brought a good atmosphere and won the hearts of the players. Now he just needs time to implement his style," David Barnard told the media.
Go to comments