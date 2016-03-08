Chelsea look to have moved on from Willian already, according to the latest reports.

ESPN Chelsea correspondent Liam Twomey confirms that the Pensioners aren’t that bothered about the 29-year-old’s inability to show up to training yesterday.

The Brazilian caused a stir by skipping training yesterday, prompting speculation that he could be on his way out. Yet the Seleçao star - who starts for his country, but not his club - later made it clear that he needed to renew his passport.

Yet Chelsea don’t seem to be too fazed by all this, in stark contrast to when Diego Costa was refusing to return to London.

Is this a sign that the Blues have cooled on their man, who has been repeatedly linked to a move to Manchester United, among others?

Willian looked set to move to Barcelona at one stage, but the move didn’t materialize as the Catalans opted to sign Malcom of Bordeaux instead.

Marca also confirmed recently that Real Madrid hadn’t made a bid for the 29-year-old, who scored 6 Premier League goals last season in a bit-part role.

Recent reports indicate that