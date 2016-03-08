Chelsea edge closer to renewing contracts of two young stars
19 December at 09:55English Premier League outfit Chelsea are ready to extend contract of young forward Tammy Abraham and right-back Reece James.
Both players have been in exceptional form in the ongoing campaign where manager Frank Lampard is giving club’s academy players a chance to prove their worth at the highest level.
As per the latest development, the club’s representatives are in negotiations with the players camps and a contract extension of both players is more than likely in the near future.
